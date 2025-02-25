In the film, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s trusted allies, Ganoji and Kanhoji, betray him by joining hands with the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, leading to the Maratha ruler's death. However, the descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have now taken objection to this sequence in Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is making waves at the box office, swiftly running towards the Rs 500 crore mark. The film has already crossed an impressive Rs 440 crore worldwide and has become the biggest film of Vicky Kaushal's career. Chhaava, celebrating the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Sambhaji Maharaj, has struck a chord with viewers, however, the film has now managed to spark some controversy. The descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, as per reports, have claimed that the portrayal of their ancestors is unfair and misleading. They have also threatened a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit.

In the film, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s trusted allies, Ganoji and Kanhoji, betray him by joining hands with the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, leading to the Maratha ruler's capture and death. However, the descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have now taken objection to this sequence in Chhaava, claiming that it unfairly tarnishes their legacy.

Now, the director of Chhaava, Laxman Utekar, has issued a public apology in response.

After Chhaava was released, Laxmikant Raje Shirke, the 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, denounced the filmmakers for a blatant “misinterpretation of historical facts." He accused the makers of Chhaava of tarnishing their legacy and shared that they had issued a legal notice to the director, Laxman Utekar, and would be filing a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against him.

As per reports, Laxman Utekar personally reached out to Bhushan Shirke, one of the descendants, and apologised for any unintentional hurt caused to the family.

“We have only mentioned the names of Ganoji and Kanhoji in Chhaava, without referring to their surname. We’ve also made sure to not disclose the village they belonged to. Our intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the Shirke family. I sincerely apologise if Chhaava caused any discomfort," the director reportedly said to Bhushan Shirke.

Despite the apology, the Shirke family has made it clear that they would escalate the matter with statewide protests if their concerns are not managed and their demands remain unmet.

