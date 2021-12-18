Katrina Kaif gives glimpse of her bridal mehendi, fans are all hearts- See photo

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's destination wedding at Six Senses Fort, one of the biggest events of the year, made their fans, family, and friends smile. As soon as they got married, the couple started sharing their pictures with fans on social media.

Katrina Kaif on Saturday gave a glimpse of her bridal mehendi on Instagram. As soon as she posted this picture, her fans started dropping hearts under the post. Some of her fans started searching Vicky’s name on her hands. One of them mentioned, “So beautiful and we are looking for Vicky's name.” While another wrote, “I have never seen this side of katrinaa..She's so insanely, deeply purely in love....@vickykaushal09 please please take care her...she deserves every bit of happiness.”

One of her fan pages commented, “We are so happy for you @Katrinakaif! We just want you to be happy and always in love, like this!!” Another mentioned, “We all hope that you have a beautiful life ahead still can't believe the dream girl is married you are literally the first love of everyone of our generation !! We grew up watching you! Didn't miss a single interview movie or picture you are family kay! And you are married now wish you a beautiful life ahead.”

The wedding photographs of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making fans go crazy. The couple tied the knot in a lavish and private ceremony on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara. Post reception, the couple will get busy with work, but one needs to admit that Vicky and Katrina have made the year 2021 special with their dreamy wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become everyone's favourite since the day they got married.