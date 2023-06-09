Vicky Kaushal reveals Sara Ali Khan stole this from airport lounge during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently enjoying the success of their recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During the success meet of the movie, the actor revealed that Sara stole an item from the airport lounge.

The makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recently held a success meet. During that, the actors were asked if they have ever taken items from hotel rooms. To this, Sara Ali Khan shared an incident when her mother Amrita Singh got to know about the excess baggage after their luggage overweighed by 10 kgs. The actress said, “We were on a one-month trip and I had collected shampoos, conditioner, lotions, and toothpaste. I should have learned not to do that again.”

To this, Vicky Kaushal added and shared that he understands collecting things from the hotel, however, Sara Ali Khan ‘took away a pillow’ from the airport lounge when they were traveling from one city to another for promotions and they were sleep deprived. He said, “Airport se kaun takiya le kar jaata hai (Who takes a pillow from the airport)? She slept there for 10 minutes and liked a pillow. So, she carried it with her to the next three states (that we had to travel to).”

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan admitted being stingy and in an interview with Brut India, the actress revealed that when she was in Abu Dhabi she asked people around her for hotspot access instead of spending Rs 400 on roaming charges.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a story of a middle-class couple Kappu and Saumya who plans to get a divorce to buy a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. However, things take a turn when their family members get to know about their fake-real divorce. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the family entertainer starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has impressed the audience and garnered positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is scheduled to release on December 1.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal in key roles.

