Bollywood

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal reveals Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's first look from upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming Shashank Khaitan directorial romantic comedy ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 04:58 PM IST

Amid wedding rumours, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday announced the title of his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared three different posters of the movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ on Instagram. The first poster is of Vicky, who plays Govinda Waghmare in the movie, the ‘Raazi’ actor can be seen portraying a tapori look as he dons a check red shirt over an orange tee with a pair of denim. He captioned it, “Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!”

He then introduced Bhumi’s character as ‘Govinda ki hotty wife’ with the caption, “Inke liye kya hi bole! Kam hi bole toh accha haia.Meet my better half, my wife! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas on 10th June 2022.”

Finally, he shared the poster of Kiara, who will be seen playing his character’s girlfriend. Dressed in a yellow saree, Kiara is introduced as ‘Govinda ki naughty girlfriend’. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Inko dekh kar agar pyaar nahi hoga, toh phir kya hoga? Meet Govinda’s girlfriend. Shh, baaki jaan ne ke liye milenge cinemas mein! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June 2022.”

Bhumi, Kiara, Shashank, and producer Karan Johar also unveiled the first look posters on their respective social media handles. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is being written and directed by Shashank, whose film ‘Mr Lele’, on a similar theme, was shelved last year. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ appears to be a renewed version of ‘Mr Lele’, which was set to star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Just a few months before ‘Mr Lele’ was shelved last year, Shashank made an announcement in a tweet. He wrote, “Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun, and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.”

Apart from donning the director’s hat for the upcoming romantic comedy, Shashank will also produce the film with Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is slated to release on June 10, 2022. Apart from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Vicky’s upcoming films include ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. Bhumi also has films such as ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Badhaai Do’ in her kitty. Kiara will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. (With inputs from IANS)

