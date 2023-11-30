Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif calls him joker for this reason: 'She goes mental...'

Vicky Kaushal asserted that Katrina Kaif is too particular about 'almost everything' and what he learned from his superstar actress-wife.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about what he has learnt professionally from his actress-wife, Katrina Kaif. While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Vicky discussed how Katrina inspired him to work diligently. In the conversation, Vicky revealed that he had learnt 'almost everything' from her.

Vicky asserted that Katrina is very critical of his fashion choices, and she even called him a 'joker'. Vicky said, "On the surface level, she's added what kind of clothes should I wear. She's like 'Kya joker ban ke ja raha hai yeh'. She has literally held my hand and pulled me back saying, 'You're not stepping out wearing this'. I asked, 'Iss mein galat kya hai', she said, 'Sab kuch'. (She said) 'Simple kapde phen'. I was like main simple hi toh phenta hoon."

Vicky further added what she learnt from her, "She's a beast when it comes to a dance, song or action sequence. She's disciplined like I have not seen like many people being disciplined. And I have really learned that a lot. When there is a sequence, she goes mental like 5 months before that. Her diet changes, this changes, that changes, and then I realise ki aisa hi nahi hai. She has achieved that reputation when it comes to certain things. She puts in that work, and that's what stimulates her. She doesn't do it with an attitude ki 'karna padta hai'. She's unemotional about it. She believes in 'if you got to do, you got to do', and that's what I have learnt."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen playing Col Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The movie will release in cinemas clashing with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer Animal.