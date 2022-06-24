Vicky Kaushal reveals his friends' reaction to him marrying Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Fans were delighted when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif decided to get married last year. The relationship between the two had previously been kept quiet. And now the Sardar Udham actor has spoken out about his marriage and shared what his friends thought when they found out Katrina was his wife.

Vicky engaged in a humorous part with content creator Kusha Kapila at the IIFA event. The actor was asked about his feelings as a married man while talking about his career and fitness regimen.

“It’s going good. I actually feel settled. I think that’s the appropriate word. God has been kind, be it my personal or professional life, he said.

After then, Kusha inquired about the opinion of his friends over his marriage to Katrina Kaif. They've become accustomed to it, Vicky retorted. He then said, “They were at the wedding and now hung around for a long time. So they are cool about it.”

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal surprised his followers with a brand-new photo from Croatia. Vicky can be seen showing off his super awesome haircut and beard in the Instagram photo. He is spotted wearing white glasses and a white t-shirt. He captioned the picture, "Brown munda at King's landing."

Here’s the post:

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9 2021, in the company of close friends and family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Katrina is is a part of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.