Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming historical action drama Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Chhaava. The Laxman Utekar directorial has Vicky portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Rashmika as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai.

Even though Rashmika suffered a severe leg injury while working out in the gym last month, she has been accompanying Vicky for the Chhaava promotions in a wheelchair. Talking to HT City, the Sardar Udham actor revealed that he scolds her for not taking care of her broken leg as he stated, "If you can still go to the gym in the morning and then come here, you shouldn’t be going and working out. We have to force her to sit on a wheelchair. There are big films waiting for her to come on set."

Talking about those 'big films', Rashmika has an excing slate of films lined up for release this year. The first is Sikandar, in which she is paired opposite Salman Khan. The AR Murugadoss directorial, which also stars Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj among others, is slated to release on the occasion of Eid in March 2025.

Rashmika also has the pan-India film Kubera, which also features Dhanush and Nagarjuna, slated to release this year. She will also be seen in the Telugu film The Girlfriend. Rashmika's fifth release this year will be the horror comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. It is the next installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

Coming back to Chhaava, Apart from Vicky and Rashmika, the historical action drama also features Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Chhaava releases in cinemas on February 14. The release date has been specifically chosen as it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19.