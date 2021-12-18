Vicky Kaushal returns to work nine days after wedding with Katrina Kaif

After making December 2021 a memorable year with a grand wedding, actor Vicky Kaushal returns to work. The 'Sanju' is back to the hectic life of shoot and he shared the early morning drive picture on his social media. Kaushal is looking dapper in the driver seat with a black sweatshirt, matching cap, and eyewear. The actor posted the picture and shared that after sipping a hot coffee, he is heading to the shoot.

Check out Vicky's post.

The 'Sardar Udham' actor got hitched to Katrina Kaif at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9 in a private but lavish ceremony, and they have been regarded as the 'hottest couple of town.' Be it their Haldi or Varmala ceremony, or their arrival in Mumbai, or Katrina impressing Vicky by making Halwa, such moments have become a rage in the social media. #VicKat is setting new couple-goals, and people are going gaga over their chemistry and simplicity. The couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai next week for their friends and fraternity members.

On the work front, Vicky is filming Shashank Khaitan's directorial 'Govinda Mera Naam' with Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani. Karan Johar's production will hit the screen on June 10, 2022. Whereas Katrina will soon be seen in her action avatar with 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan.