Though Vicky Kaushal has an exceptionally good filmography, he once rejected a blockbuster for another film, that later flopped at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal is elated as his latest film Chhaava has given him the biggest opening of his career. The historical action drama has been appreciated by critics and loved by the masses. Vicky's one-man show has put Chhaava at the top of the glorious filmography. Over the years, Vicky has given fine performances in blockbusters, including Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Sam Bahadur. However, the actor does regret losing a film that later became a blockbuster, and its sequel becoming an all-time blockbuster.

The blockbuster Vicky Kaushal rejected was...

Stree, the 2018 horror-comedy was one of the biggest hits of that year, and it made Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao stars. However, the dialogue 'Vicki please' was meant for Vicky Kaushal, as he was the original choice for the lead.

Why did Vicky Kaushal reject Stree?

In a conversation with Neha Dhupia's chat show, Vicky revealed that he was offered the film first but since he was doing Manmarziyaan, he rejected Stree. When Neha asked about a film he regretted losing, Vicky said, "Stree, that was because I was doing Manmarziyaan (at the same time)."

Stree and Stree 2 box office collection

Stree was released in cinemas with positive reviews and went to kickstart a horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films. The movie earned Rs 180 crores worldwide, and it emerged as a blockbuster. However, in 2024, the sequel of this film, Stree 2, surpassed Stree 1's collection in the first week and ended up becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, earning Rs 857 crores worldwide.

Chhaava box office collection

As per the early trends, Chhaava has taken a flying start, beating the opening of Sky Force, and becoming the biggest opener of 2025 yet. As Sacnilk reported, Chhaava has earned Rs 31 crores on Friday, and the film is expected to cross Rs 100-crore mark at the first weekend itself.