Vicky Kaushal has reacted to the monstrous response Chhaava is receiving and penned a heartwarming note.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his latest release 'Chhaava'. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

As the audience has shown strong interest in the historical drama to know the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, Vicky on Saturday took to Instagram and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to people for their abundant love. Sharing a still from the film, Vicky wrote, "No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you, everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai."

Vicky's 'Chhaava' also garnered a shout-out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi lauded Maharashtra's significant contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

He particularly mentioned how 'Chhaava', based on the life of the Maratha ruler, has gained nationwide appreciation.PM Modi said, "Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days.)

He also credited Shivaji Sawant's historical Marathi novel Chhava for introducing the valour of Sambhaji Maharaj to a wider audience.

Touched by the Prime Minister's recognition, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to express his gratitude, resharing PM Modi's post with the caption, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava." His co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai in the film, also expressed her thanks on social media, writing, "Thank you @narendramodi sir. It's truly an honour."