Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, says 'it's almost there', hints at long break: 'Main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon'

BOLLYWOOD
For the first time, Vicky Kaushal has made his first public statement about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, and he won the internet with it.
Actor Vicky Kaushal is extremely excited about gracing the new phase of his life- parenthood. After delivering the all-time blockbuster Chhaava, Vicky and Katrina announced to the world their first pregnancy, leaving their fans emotional. Now, in a recent conversation, Vicky expressed his happiness about getting promoted to be a father.
In a recent chat with Yuvaa, when the Sanju actor was asked what he is most excited about the fatherhood, Vicky admitted that just the feeling about being of becoming a dad has made him elated. Vicky’s face lit up as he spoke about fatherhood, and added, "Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it’s a huge blessing, and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed." Vicky also dropped a big hint about taking a long paternal break after welcoming the child, "Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon (I feel like I'm not going to leave the house)," he said. The clip went viral, as his fans couldn’t stop gushing over their favourite actor.
Watch the video
Vicky about being a dad
byu/Naive_Cause8984 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Earlier, Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal, also shared his excitement about becoming chachu. In a brief interaction with Instant Bollywood, Vicky said, "Sabhi ko badi Khushi hai and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous, also. We do not know what will happen ahead). Waiting for that day to come,"
In September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to officially announce the joyous news with their fans. Katrina and Vicky shared a heartfelt picture of themselves, along with the caption: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate yet grand wedding at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The closely guarded ceremony was attended by their families and a handful of industry friends, with no phones allowed inside to maintain privacy.