Vicky Kaushal reacts to his viral photos with Shehnaaz Gill, writes 'milke boht changa lagya'

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is ecstatic, and its all because of none other than Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Shehnaaz met on Wednesday at a Mumbai Diwali celebration hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani. She shared a glimpse of her interaction with her fellow Punjabi on Instagram for her followers. Shehnaaz is pictured at the party with Vicky, hugging and smiling.

Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Hun bani na gal (That`s what I am talking about)... 2 Punjabi ek frame vich (2 Punjabi in one frame) Vicky Kaushal" and added a red heart emoji.Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party was a star-studded bash.

Reacting to the photos, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "milke boht changa lagya, rabb hamesha khusiyaan bakshe."

Apart from Vicky and Shehnaaz, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D`Souza, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi among others also attended the party.

Vicky arrived at the party with his wife Katrina. Vicky opted for blue and white ethnic wear, while Katrina draped a red saree.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal shared warm wishes to the couple- Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal ahead of their wedding.Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor dropped a picture featuring the couple- Richa and Ali with a caption.Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Two amazing souls coming together.....congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9."

READ: Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash

Vicky and Richa worked in the movie Masaan, which was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was released on July 24, 2015. They played the lead in the movie. The movie revolves around the tragic love story of a lower caste boy and upper caste girl in a caste-based society. The plot of Masaan follows two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually.