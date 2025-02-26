The Telugu dubbed version of Chhaava, headlined by Vicky Kaushal and helmed by Laxman Utekar, will release on March 7.

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava was released in cinemas on February 14. Vicky Kaushal portrays th Maratha warrior in the historical action film. As its original Hindi version is having a blockbuster run at the box office, Chhaava is now all set to release in the dubbed version in Telugu on March 7.

The production house Maddock Films made the announcement on its social media handles on Wednesday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri as it shared the poster of the Telugu dubbed version. The caption read, "The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. Chhaava Telugu Grand Release by Geetha Arts Distributions."

Geetha Arts is the production and distribution company owned by Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind. Initially, Chhaava was slated to hit theatres on December 6 last year, but it was postponed to February 14 to avoid the clash with Pushpa 2, which was released on December 5. This proved beneficial for both the films as the Allu Arjun film grossed Rs 1800 crore globally and the Vicky Kaushal film is dominating the ticket windows now.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The Laxman Utekar directorial also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

Chhaava has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office and is still going strong at the box office. At the domestic box office, the film has earned Rs 385 crore net in India. The film is Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit and Rashmika Mandanna's third consecutive film to earn Rs 500 crore globally after Animal and Pushpa 2.