Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the historical actioner Chhaava is ruling the box office. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, had earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide in its first week itself and is now aiming to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.

In the first eight days, Chhaava earned Rs 242.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 338.75 crore worldwide. On its second Saturday, the historical actioner will beat the lifetime collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike and become Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit. The 2019 war drama had collected Rs 244 crore net in India and grossed Rs 342 crore worldwide.

With no major releases until Salman Khan's much-anticipated Sikandar slated to hit theatres on Eid in March end, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer can easily earn more than Rs 500 crore in India itself. This will make it Rashmika Mandanna's third consecutive film to achieve this milestone after her last two blockbusters Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

The recent blockbuster is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.