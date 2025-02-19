Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the period drama Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, would be tax-free in the state. Yadav made the announcement while addressing a programme in Jabalpur on the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sacrificed his life for the country and religion while enduring all sorts of torture. A movie named Chhaava, based on his life, has been released. When such an excellent movie is made, why should we collect tax on it? I want to announce that from now on, Chhaava will be tax-free in the state," said Yadav.

Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film, which is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava, also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The film hit theatres on February 14 and till now in its first five days, the film has earned Rs 165 crore net in India and grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide. Based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava published in 2015, the movie is now the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

The historical actioner is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.