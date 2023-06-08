Vicky Kaushal prefers to stay away from Katrina Kaif in morning, here's why

Vicky Kaushal says he prefers to stay away from Katrina Kaif as soon as he wake up in morning

Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor has been extensively promoting his film with his co-star Sara Ali Khan. Recently, the actor made a shocking revelation as he told that he likes to stay away from Katrina Kaif as soon as he wakes up in the morning.

In an interview with NewsTak, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he prefers to stay away from Katrina Kaif as soon as he wakes up in the morning. The actor said, “When I and Katrina wake up in the morning, we are completely different because I get up in the morning, drink coffee and join some kind of discussion only after breakfast. On the other hand, Katrina gets full energy as soon as she wakes up and she gets easily involved in anything. But I try to avoid that discussion.”

He further revealed that Katrina holds budget meetings at home and he sits and enjoys it with popcorn. The actor, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it's a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I'm in the audience and I sit with popcorn.”

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan along with Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, and others in key roles. Released on June 2, the movie has collected Rs 30.6 crore in 5 days.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. The biopic is scheduled to release on December 1.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release this Diwali.