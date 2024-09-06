Twitter
Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

India emerges as second-largest global 5G smartphone market, overtakes...

Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for J&K assembly elections

Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

Gurdas Maan's latest album Sound of Soil features nine tracks. The first song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' has impressed Vicky Kaushal.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 05:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'
Vicky Kaushal-Gurdas Maan in 'Main Hi Jhoothi'
Legendary singer Gurdas Maan released the first track 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his latest album Sound of Soil on Thursday, September 5. The song has captivated the hearts of the audiences and now Bollywood's Punjabi munda, Vicky Kaushal, can’t stop raving about the track too.

Vicky, known for his love of Punjabi music and his killer dance moves, shared a clip of the track on his Instagram Stories and expressed his love for Gurdas Maan. Along with the reel, the Sam Bahadur actor captioned the post, "Evergreen Maan Saaba', and added a red heart emoji.

The album Sound of Soil features nine tracks, with the first track, Main Hi Jhoothi, sung and written by Gurdas Maan, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Gurdas Maan himself. The listeners are eagerly awaiting the release of the remaining eight tracks, which promise to be just as impactful as the first one.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the romantic comedy Bad Newz. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia, the Anand Tiwari directorial and Karan Johar production hit the theaters in July and did decent business at the box office, earning over Rs 100 crore globally.

Kaushal will next be seen in the historial drama Chhaava. He portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the film slated to hit theatres worldwide on December 6 later this year. Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously directed Vicky in the 2023 romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

