Vicky Kaushal was seen posing with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On Monday night, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the star-studded birthday celebration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After the party, they posed together for pictures.

In one of the viral videos, Vicky Kaushal is seen posing with Alia, Ranbir, and Sanjay. Later, he hugs them to say goodbye. The video has gone viral and grabbed everyone's attention because Ranbir Kapoor is Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend, and she is now married to Vicky Kaushal.

One of the social media users wrote, "Kia batt h Katrina ke x aur husband sab saath." The second one said, "are they coming for another project together."

Watch:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Monday and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh, ahead of release of his film 'Chhaava'. Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place at the revered Triveni Sangam, continues to attract devotees and celebrities.

(With inputs from ANI)