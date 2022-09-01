Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vicky Kaushal poses with Katrina Kaif, family at Filmfare Awards, calls them 'my pillars, my strength'

Vicky Kaushal shared a snap from the Filmfare Awards and summarised the actor's love for his family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal poses with Katrina Kaif, family at Filmfare Awards, calls them 'my pillars, my strength'
Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Family comes first and that's what actor Vicky Kaushal believes in. After winning the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Sardar Udham at the 67th Filmfare Award on Tuesday, Vicky expressed his gratitude to his father Sham Kaushal, mother Veena Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif.

Sharing a candid group picture of them on his Instagram account, Vicky wrote, "My pillars. My strength. My everything. #blessed." The picture was taken at the Filmfare Awards. Vicky is seen sitting next to Katrina in the monochromatic picture, while his father and stunt director Sham Kaushal sat on his other side. Sunny Kaushal was sitting next to his sister-in-law, while their mother Veena was on the chair next to her husband. Vicky, Katrina, and Sunny were laughing their heart out while Sham and Veena were also smiling in the candid snap.

Here's the photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The fam-jam picture has garnered several likes and comments."Love u Puttar. Proud of u. Feeling blessed. Rab Rakha," Vicky`s father Sham Kaushal commented."So lovely," fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote. Earlier, he penned a heartfelt note about his win, writing, "Living the dream...One Film at a time. Only gratitude in my heart for each and everyone whom I met on this journey. Wouldn`t be holding my first Best Actor trophy without the faith and trust of Shoojit Da. Thank You Sir and Thank You Team Sardar Udham for everything. Ganpati Bappa Morya." 

Sardar Udham is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky played the titular character in the film. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.