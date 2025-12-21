Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...

Vicky Kaushal revealed the first film of his career that he wants his baby boy should watch, and it's neither Chhaava, Sardar Udham, nor Sam Bahadur.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been part of some of the most impressive films. He's holding the title of delivering the highest-grossing film of 2025, which will probably be beaten by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. His recent projects, Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, and Sardar Udham, have impressed the masses and critics alike. Recently, Vicky received a special honour for his role at NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, in the film Chhaava. At this ceremony, he revealed which of his films he would want his son to watch.

Vicky revealed the first film his boy should watch of him is...

In the conversation, when asked which is the first film of his that he wants his boy to watch, the actor said, “Wow, the first film. I would like him to watch my first film, Masaan. It’s a nice film. I know it’s a hard film to watch, so maybe later on, not too early on in his life…. But it shows life as life is."

Vicky and Katrina on the no-photo policy for their baby boy

Several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, to Rani Mukerji, have chosen to maintain the privacy of their babies. They have a strict no-photo policy. Speaking about the same, Vicky said, “The one principle that I live by is that the thing you fear the most is the thing you attract the most…. Guarding my privacy doesn’t come with the emotion of fear. I go into that with a pinch of salt, always remembering that there might be a slip-off, there might be something that can come out which you might not like. I’m not the first person it’ll happen to, and I’m not the last person it’ll happen to. It’s something that we truly guard because it’s very special and sacred. We really would want some part of our personal life to be away from that limelight." On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Love and War.