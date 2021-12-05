Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding: Couple to arrive at marriage destination on THIS date

As the wedding day of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif approaches, numerous details about the wedding celebrations, which are expected to span from December 7 to December 9, are being revealed. Social media is awash with speculations about the visitors' list, new regulations, and policies, as well as the newest updates on their outfits.

The most recent piece of information to emerge is when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will arrive at their wedding venue. According to an India.com report, the wedding guest list has been reduced to 120 people, and Vicky and Katrina will arrive at the site (Six Senses Fort Barwar in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur region) on December 6. Jaipur is 130 kilometres away from the wedding location. Six Senses Fort Barwar is about a three-hour drive from the airport.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are among those invited to the wedding, according to their source. Earlier today, it was reported that numerous Dharamshalas had been hired for bouncers and security staff for the wedding at Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Sawai Madhopur convened a meeting on Friday to examine law and order plans in advance of the high-profile wedding.