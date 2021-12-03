Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Actress's stylist Anaita arrives for wedding preparations - WATCH

The wedding preparations for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in full swing! After a number of rumours, it has been verified that their wedding will take place. The district collector of Sawai Madhopur is the most recent person to certify the VicKat wedding. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district in a few days.

Among the rumours, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina's friend and fashion stylist, was observed bringing the actor's wedding gown.

Take a look at the viral video-

For the last few months, reports that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in December has been the rounds in the media. And now, a date for their rumoured wedding has finally been revealed. Several media reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky will take the plunge on December 9, 2021.

A Pinkvilla report suggests Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage will take place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Amid all the speculations, the report states that over 200 guests will be in attendance and that the wedding preps are on, in full swing.

It was previously reported that Katrina and Vicky's wedding will take place between December 7 and 12.