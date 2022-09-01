Search icon
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif will share screen space together, #VicKat fans go gaga over the news

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are coming together on-screen, and their fans can't control their excitement about it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved jodi of recent times. #VicKat fans are rooting for their on-screen appearance ever since they tied the knot last year in December. However, it seems like their wish has been accepted. Yes, the hottest couple of Bolly town will soon be seen together, sharing screen space. 

As per the reports in India Today, the duo will be seen together, but not in a movie. The report stated that the duo shot for a commercial in Mehboob studio, Bandra, on August 29. Yesterday, Vicky and Katrina took the blessing of Lord Ganesha at Arpita Khan's residence. The duo was spotted along with Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sohail Khan, Isabella Kaif, Varun Sharma, and others. 

Before that, Vicky appeared as a guest on Koffee With Karan with Sidharth Malhotra. The host-filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that he and Alia Bhatt had 'drunk-dialled' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif in December last year.

READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan

As per Pinkvilla, Karan Johar said, “Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding. We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in an intimate and private wedding attended by their close friends and family. But before their wedding, it was Karan himself who had unintentionally played cupid between Vicky and Katrina.

On the work front, Katrina will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. On the other side, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's rom-com with Sara Ali Khan

 

