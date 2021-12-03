Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding schedule out, details inside

The media has been abuzz with reports of Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that is reportedly taking place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

As per an IANS report, the Sawai Madhopur district administration is fully alert regarding the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage. Collector Rajendra Kishan took a meeting of representatives of Hotel Management and Event Company in Collectorate Auditorium on Friday.

Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, the sub-district Chauth Ka Barwara's SDM, sarpanch, the representative of the event company handling the Vicky-Katrina marriage festivities, and some other representatives related to the event were also present.

District Collector Rajendra Kishan while talking to the media told that the administration has received the 4-day program of the Vicky-Kat marriage festivities, which goes as follows:

Sangeet Ceremony on 7th December

Mehendi Ceremony on 8th December

Marriage (as per Hindu rituals) on 9th December

Reception on 10th December

The festivities are scheduled to be held from December 7 to December 10, in which the arrival of 120 guests has been officially informed to the administration.