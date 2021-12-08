Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Haldi ceremony, traditional ladies sangeet details revealed

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to get married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, wedding festivities have started already. Meanwhile, everyone is curious to know about today’s schedule. Therefore, we will tell you about the events that are going to take place on Wednesday.

The most anticipated event of the year, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding will take place on Thursday in Rajasthan. According to our sources, the mehendi ceremony happened yesterday along with Sangeet. Haldi ceremony and ladies sangeet will be held today. Ladies from Vicky Kaushal's village will come for the sangeet ceremony that will happen in the evening, they will be singing songs. According to the reports, Punjabi songs will be sung in ladies sangeet.

The Haldi ceremony is being performed now, near the pool. The water of the pool has been emptied.

As per reports, 100 confectioners have reached Six Senses Resort from Mumbai. The much-talked-about fort has five dedicated dining spaces and they also offer the concept of destination dining.

On Monday, Katrina Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Jaipur airport, from where they went to Six Senses Fort via road. Shaadi Squad had played an important part in helping all the guests reach the fort. On reaching the venue, guests received a note from the wedding planner on which it was written, “You are finally here!”

It continued, “We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads.” It further read, “Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any ceremonies and events. We can’t wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad.”