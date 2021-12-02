Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to have secret codes, bride-groom to stay in Rs 7 lakh/night suites (DETAILS)

At Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding, the guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 08:59 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to have secret codes, bride-groom to stay in Rs 7 lakh/night suites (DETAILS)
vicky kaushal-katrina kaif

Guests attending the much-hyped wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9 shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential, sources said on Wednesday.

The guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them.

The identity of the special guests attending the wedding will be kept confidential, hence the hotel has allotted codes instead of names to all the guests. The guests will be provided different services, such as room service, security etc., based on these codes.

According to sources, the SOPs laid down for the grand wedding ceremony include, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media etc. Also, the guests shouldn't have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue, the sources said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur district.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check in on December 6 and depart on December 11.

The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the `Mehendi` ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Inside photos of Karan Johar's luxurious home designed by Gauri Khan revealed
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023 registration closes in two days: Official website, application fee, how to register and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.