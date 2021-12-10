Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Glimpse of 'thank you' gifts bride and groom gave guests

The last month of this year will be dedicated to the lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, their union melted everyone's heart. The visuals of the lavish but private wedding at Fort Six Senses Barwara was nothing less than a treat to the fans of the actors. As per the customs, the guests who attended the occasion to bless the couple were showered with a thank you gift, and we will decode the gift box for you. Let us first see the gift box.

The traditional gift box is wrapped with love and a special note, conceding the guests' valuable presence by stating, "Thank you so much for travelling near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be the part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and more: your presence, your words, your hugs- they all made our special day even better. We hope you had a great time, as we did. It is just the beginning of many more celebrations together. Love Katrina and Vicky."

The box is loaded with traditional Punjabi Mathi and Namkeen, and the visual has gone frenzy on the net. Many users are impressed with the fact that the family has not given any lavish but a traditional gift. This proclaims the fact that the Kaushal family are rooted and they stick to their values.

The Kaushals are known for their courteous nature, and we got a glimpse of it when a media photographer snapped Vicky's father, Sham in the airport. The photographer asked Vicky's father about his view on the marriage, to which Sham politely disclosed that it all went well as per God's grace. The guests and the family of the bride and groom are returning back to Mumbai.