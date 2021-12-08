Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: A look at 14th-century Fort Barwara known for luxury dining

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on December 9. Like any other big fat Bollywood wedding, everything is being customized for this couple. Reportedly wide variety of cuisines will be served to the guests from continental food to traditional Rajasthani, Punjabi and Rajwadi food items.

As per reports, 100 confectioners have reached Six Senses Resort from Mumbai. However, here we tell you about the one-of-its-kind dining experience that the 14th-century luxury Six Senses Fort Barwara offers. The much-talked-about fort has five dedicated dining spaces and they also offer the concept of destination dining.

The Cortile

It is an all-day dining restaurant situated in the courtyard. It offers everything from the Mediterranean to Pan-Asian fare. They also offer Indian comfort food and healthy salads. The restaurant is open from 7 to 11 am for breakfast and from 12 noon to midnight for lunch and dinner daily.

Roohani

This is the Indian specialty restaurant that offers a beautiful view with the historic domes of the Barwara Fort of Rajasthan. According to the official website, here every evening a multi-course chef's special menu is served with a modern interpretation for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

The Viewing Gallery

This is considered one of the most romantic corners of the property by the visitors. This offers a stunning sunset view along with a wine sommelier conducting a tour of vintages, and you also get to enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail under the open sky.

Rani Bagh

Rani Bagh offers innovative finger foods and light menus by the poolside of the property. There is a live kitchen here and you get to see the cooking using seasonal ingredients picked from the fort's organic gardens.

The Rajawat Room

This is the lounge which is located next to the reception and offers cocktails and munchies.

Destination dining

Special areas are allocated for destination dining which includes Observation towers for up to 6 guests, Zenana Bagh for up to 12 guests, and Rani Bagh pavilion for up to 8 guests.