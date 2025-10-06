Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home on this date

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple will be hosting an intimate baby shower at their home on October 6, Monday.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with each other in December 2021 at the royal property Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Now, four years after their marriage, the couple is set to welcome their first child soon. They will reportedly become parents in the third week of October.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's baby shower

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple will be hosting an intimate baby shower at their home on October 6, Monday. The celebrations will be attended by only family members and close friends. Famous Mumbai chef Shilarna Vaze could be catering at the event as she shared an Instagram story with the caption, “Guess whose baby shower @gaiagourmet.in is catering today."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's pregnancy announcement post

On September 23, Vicky and Katrina announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post with the caption, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." They shared an adorable polariod picture in which Vicky was seen holding Katrina's baby bump.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Vicky Kaushal's last release was the 2025 period action drama Chhaava helmed by Laxman Utekar, that collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

