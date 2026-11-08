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Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif share first photo of son Vihaan on their 'brightest Diwali yet'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed the face of their son, Vihaan Kaushal, on the special occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif share first photo of son Vihaan on their 'brightest Diwali yet'
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif with their son Vihaan
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Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given fans a special Diwali surprise by sharing the first picture of their son, Vihaan, on social media. The couple celebrated Diwali 2026 by extending festive wishes to their fans and offering a glimpse of their little one, revealing his face publicly for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post featuring an adorable family picture with Vihaan. The candid photograph shows the couple lovingly gazing at their son, while the little one looks ahead playfully. "Our brightest Diwali yet... Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina and Vihaan," they wrote in the caption.

The family is seen dressed in coordinated ivory and yellow festive outfits. Katrina opted for a yellow, full-sleeved anarkali featuring intricate golden embroidery around the neckline and borders, while Vicky wore an ivory kurta with elaborate gold embroidery around the neck. Their son Vihaan looked adorable in an off-white kurta-pyjama paired with a yellow Nehru jacket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

After dating for several years, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate, high-security wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. In January 2026, the couple officially revealed their son's name as Vihaan Kaushal as they called their newborn "our ray of light."

Meanwhile on the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas and hasn't announced her next film yet. Vicky's last release the 2025 blockbuster Chhaava and will be next seen in Love & War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romantic drama that also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and is slated to release on January 21, 2027.

READ | Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses lifetime earnings of Adipurush in four days

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