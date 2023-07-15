Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set couple goals as they jet off for vacation ahead of her birthday - Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were looking cool in their casual outfits as they went to an undisclosed location to celebrate the actress's 40th birthday on Sunday.

Katrina Kaif is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday, July 16. The actress, and her actor husband Vicky Kaushal, have jetted off to an undisclosed location for their vacation as the two of them were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, July 15. The two of them looked cool in their casuals as they happily posed for the shutterbugs.

While Katrina wore a floral full-sleeve top with ripped jeans and white sneakers, Vicky wore a white t-shirt, black jacket, blue pajamas, and white sneakers. The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, is going viral on the internet.

Their fans showered their love on the couple. One netizen wrote, "Ek number jodi lagti hai inki (Their jodi is first-rate)", while another added, "So beautiful and adorable couple". Another comment read, "Beautiful Katrina with handsome VK!". "Katrina is an honest wife and Vicky is a caring husband", wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw, lined up for release on December 1. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3, the third installment in the spy-thriller Tiger franchise. Slated to release worldwide on Diwali 2023, the film will take forward the YRF Spy Universe after Pathaan. She has the suspense thriller Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, in her kitty.



