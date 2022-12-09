Search icon
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif post unseen photos, pen special notes to celebrate first wedding anniversary

On their first wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped some unseen photos of each other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

On their first wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped some unseen photos of each other and also wrote special notes. 

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and wrote, “My Ray of Light Happy One Year ……..” 

Check out the post here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky on the other hand wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” 

Check out the post here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The pair has taken a trip to a hill station to celebrate their special day together before the same. On Instagram, Katrina shared a number of pictures of herself sporting a floral sweater and jeans. She posted the same and stated that Vicky took the pictures.

Official photos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been released on the evening of December 9, 2021. They captioned post as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

For those who are unaware, Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, debuted in theatres on November 4. The horror-comedy, which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is made by Excel Entertainment under the direction of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. In Tiger 3, she will collaborate with Salman Khan. Maneesh Sharma, a director, is helming it, and it will debut on Diwali 2023 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, and a superhero film by Ali Abbas Zafar are further projects for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress.

Vicky's upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera, stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Additionally, the actor is starring with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled movie, as well as Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari in an untitled movie.

After dating for a while, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021. The pair concealed their relationship before getting married. 

