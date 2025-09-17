Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

World’s First AI Platform for Real-Time Disease Monitoring and Treatment Launches in India — Powered by OFC and Gadgeon

Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'

Nighttime anxiety and how it impacts sleep quality

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Poised to Break Out Toward $10 in 2026, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Expected to Deliver Bigger Gains Faster

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

Want strong immunity? PM Modi says drumstick paratha is the secret, here’s the recipe

From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

From their Rs 17-crore worth property in Mumbai to Rs 7-crore worth mansion in London, here's everything you need to know about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's combinet net worth.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 05:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with each other in December 2021 at the royal property Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. As per the latest reports stating that the power couple is expecting their first child in October or November, here's a look at their massive net worth of over Rs 250 crore and the major assets that Vicky and Katrina own.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's massive net worth and major assets

According to GQ India, Vicky Kaushal has an estimated personal net worth of Rs 41 crore, while Katrina Kaif's net worth stands at a remarkable Rs 224 crore, that makes their combined net worth around Rs 265 crore. The star couple are living in a Rs 7000 square feet sea-facing home in Juhu, for which they pay around Rs 8-9 lakh in rent with a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore. Their neighbours were Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma before they moved to London.

Katrina and Vicky own a property worth Rs 17 crore in Mumbai and have a luxury mansion in London worth Rs 7 crore. Another major source of their earnings is the makeup and cosmetics brand Kay Beauty, launched by Katrina Kaif and beauty retailer Nykaa in 2019. The brand achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 170 crore in FY24, and is expected to touch Rs 250 crore in revenue by FY25.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Vicky Kaushal's last release was the 2025 period action drama Chhaava helmed by Laxman Utekar, that collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

READ | Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,5
Riddhima Kapoor birthday: How Ranbir Kapoor's sister keeps her skin glowing with simple, no-fuss routine
Riddhima Kapoor birthday: How Ranbir Kapoor's sister keeps her skin glowing
Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?
Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur sent to 2-day judicial custody
Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey; Dabangg wasn't meant to be comedy actioner, it all happened when..
Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE