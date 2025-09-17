Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

From their Rs 17-crore worth property in Mumbai to Rs 7-crore worth mansion in London, here's everything you need to know about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's combinet net worth.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with each other in December 2021 at the royal property Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. As per the latest reports stating that the power couple is expecting their first child in October or November, here's a look at their massive net worth of over Rs 250 crore and the major assets that Vicky and Katrina own.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's massive net worth and major assets

According to GQ India, Vicky Kaushal has an estimated personal net worth of Rs 41 crore, while Katrina Kaif's net worth stands at a remarkable Rs 224 crore, that makes their combined net worth around Rs 265 crore. The star couple are living in a Rs 7000 square feet sea-facing home in Juhu, for which they pay around Rs 8-9 lakh in rent with a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore. Their neighbours were Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma before they moved to London.

Katrina and Vicky own a property worth Rs 17 crore in Mumbai and have a luxury mansion in London worth Rs 7 crore. Another major source of their earnings is the makeup and cosmetics brand Kay Beauty, launched by Katrina Kaif and beauty retailer Nykaa in 2019. The brand achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 170 crore in FY24, and is expected to touch Rs 250 crore in revenue by FY25.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Vicky Kaushal's last release was the 2025 period action drama Chhaava helmed by Laxman Utekar, that collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

READ | Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'