Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif new home's grih pravesh pooja, family and friends attend the ceremony

The much-celebrated duo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are been the newsmaker of the month. Their grand wedding and every other custom were hugely celebrated by the fans of these actors. Last week the couple landed in Mumbai, and now they are getting back into the usual drill of shoot life.

Yesterday, Vicky drove back to work after sipping on a hot coffee, and Katrina will also leave for Delhi to complete the last shoot schedule of her upcoming action-thriller 'Tiger 3.' Well before, they get occupied in their respected world, the duo conducted a grih pravesh pooja for their newly rented 4BHK house. The couple drove into their Juhu house last night, and today early morning, we saw Vicky, Katrina, with family and a few close friends entertaining into their building.

Among the attendees, Vicky parents' Sham and Veena Kaushal greeeted media before entering the building.

The duo has conducted the ceremony as per the customs and even a priest was seen entering into VicKat building.

One thing that really amazed everyone is the fact that the duo stayed true to their roots, and they maintained the traditional value intact. After the couple returned to Mumbai, Katrina made Halwa as per the custom of Chauka Chadhna, and Vicky took his love for Kaif's attempt on social media and called it 'as best Halwa ever!' Katrina and Vicky took the wedding vows at a private ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, and the couple will soon organise a grand reception for their friends and fraternity members in the coming week in Mumbai.