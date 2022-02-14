Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif hold hands as they return to Mumbai – Watch VIRAL video

It will be Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first Valentine's Day as a married couple, and their celebrations have already begun as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport, dressed identically in denim. Vicky Kaushal wore a white tee with a black blazer and denim trousers, while Katrina Kaif went for a denim-on-denim style with a shirt and jeans.

Both were spotted with masks on. The Sooryavanshi actor opted for a makeup-free look and a sleek high ponytail for her hair.

Watch the viral video here-

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal's most recent film appearance was in Sardar Udham Singh. He recently concluded filming for Laxman Utekar's untitled film, in which he will share screen time alongside Sara Ali Khan. He has Sam Bahadur as well. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was most recently seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. She will soon be seen with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’.