Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif head to Maldives to celebrate Tiger 3 actress' birthday

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured beau Sharvari Wagh also joined the duo in celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif will turn a year prettier tomorrow (July 16), and to celebrate her 39th birthday, the actress, and her husband Vicky Kaushal flew to the Maldives. 

The charming duo was spotted earlier on Friday morning at the airport. Vicky was seen in a clean-shaven look, and Katrina was spotted having a bright orange tee. The duo was walking towards the airport holding hands, and Kaushal even waved at the paps. 

Watch the video

The duo are not having an intimate celebration, and they will be accompanied by Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal with his rumoured beau Sharvari Wagh. Even director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur joined to celebrate Kaif's birthday.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Fans were delighted when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif decided to get married last year. The relationship between the two had previously been kept quiet. And now the Sardar Udham actor has spoken out about his marriage and shared what his friends thought when they found out Katrina was his wife.

Vicky engaged in a humorous part with content creator Kusha Kapila at the IIFA event. The actor was asked about his feelings as a married man while talking about his career and fitness regimen.“It’s going good. I actually feel settled. I think that’s the appropriate word. God has been kind, be it my personal or professional life, he said. After then, Kushal inquired about the opinion of his friends over his marriage to Katrina Kaif. They've become accustomed to it, Vicky retorted. He then said, “They were at the wedding and now hung around for a long time. So they are cool about it.” On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, and Laxman Utekar's untitled film Sara Ali Khan

