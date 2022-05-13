Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif expecting their first child? Actor’s representative reacts

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the spotlight since they started dating. The couple married on December 9 at The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, in a Hindu wedding ceremony. Now, Reports of the couple expecting their first baby have surfaced on the internet months after their wedding.

Vicky's representative responded to the pregnancy rumours by saying that they are false. According to a spokesperson for the actor's team, who talked to Hindustan Times, "This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Vicky and Katrina were last seen in New York. Both actors had posted photos from their trip on social media.

Vicky shared a snapshot of the two of them on a pedestrian crossing, smiling widely to the left. Katrina wears a beige coat with blue jeans and a bright green top. Vicky is wearing blue pants, a white T-shirt, and a denim jacket with a cap.



Katrina also updated her Instagram profile with three new photos. The first was a portrait of her in a diner. The next image was of her cuddling with Vicky, and the third was of a plate of cream and syrup-topped pancakes.



For the unversed, They travelled on a short honeymoon to the Maldives after the wedding, then to Thailand a few months later, and are currently in New York. Katrina was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi last year. Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Tiger 3.



Vicky's most recent film was Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. He's been filming a movie with Sara Ali Khan, directed by Laxman Utekar, recently. He also has the biopics of Sam Manekshaw and Govinda Naam Mera, both starring Meghna Gulzar.