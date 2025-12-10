FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Justice Swaminathan? Madras High Court judge whom over 100 Opposition MPs want ousted; Here's everything we know so far

SHOCKING twist in Goa Nightclub fire, Kazakhstan belly dancer Kristina who performed in 'Birch by Romeo', is under police scanner due to...

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans world's largest IPO, aiming for this MASSIVE valuation

Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: Election commission's Special Intensive Reforms set to be discussed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are 'sleep deprived' after their son's birth, drops FIRST PHOTO on Instagram with note, picture goes viral

Meet Akshaye Khanna's heroine, who debuted with him, but moved to South, gave blockbusters with Chiranjeevi, married Kareena Kapoor's 'boyfriend', she is...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Update: Delhi sees marginal AQI improvement to 269, remains in 'poor' category

Pakistan Army top official Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry caught 'winking' at female journalist; video goes viral, Internet says, 'someone...', WATCH

IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are 'sleep deprived' after their son's birth, drops FIRST PHOTO on Instagram with note, picture goes viral

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif completed 4 years of marriage, the Chhaava actor dropped a photo, giving a hint of their lives after embarcing parenthood.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 11:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif
Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have completed four years of marital bliss, celebrating the occasion with a sweet moment. On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Katrina, showing the two posing adorably for the camera. While Vicky was seen dressed casually, Katrina Kaif looked effortlessly natural in a no-makeup look.

With a special nod to the newest member of their family, their son, Vicky also wrote a caption that read, "Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us." The post also offered a rare glimpse of the couple's journey into parenthood, presenting the occasion in a simple, candid frame.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fourth wedding anniversary comes at a time when the couple has been basking in the joy of becoming parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comment section, showering the couple with love and congratulatory messages. Among them were Divya Dutta, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, and others.

In November this year, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.

They confirmed their pregnancy in September with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

