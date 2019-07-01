'Vicky Kaushal is seeing this really lovely girl, they should come out': Radhika Apte on his relationship status

This year, along with his rocking career, Vicky Kaushal's personal life has become an interest for his fans. Post his breakup with Harleen Sethi, the talented actor was linked up with a few actors namely Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar. A couple of days back, it was reported that Vicky is dating neither of the two but Beyond The Clouds actor Malavika Mohanan. On Thursday night, Vicky along with his brother Sunny Kaushal also visited Malavika's home in Mumbai for dinner.

As per reports in Entertainment Times, when Radhika Apte was asked about Vicky's dating life, she confirmed that he is indeed in a relationship with someone. The Padman actor stated, "Vicky is seeing this really lovely girl. He is so lovely. They should come out." Well, seems like Radhika is hinting at Malavika itself!

Meanwhile, talking about Vicky and Malavika's rumoured relationship, a source earlier stated to Pinkvilla, "Vicky, Sunny, Malavika and her brother have known each other since they were children and enjoy camaraderie and bond together. But Vicky and Malavika apparently, have become extremely close during this. Sunny and Malavika are also good friends. In Mumbai, no matter how busy he is, he will make it a point to drop in for lunch or dinner at Malavika’s home where she stays with her parents and brother. Now it seems that their relationship is becoming stronger and developing into something more intimate."

The source added, "Malavika is always talking glowingly about him to everybody. She likes him so much she cannot stop gushing about him and while Vicky is more reticent, he does these little romantic gestures, like dropping in and surprising her on the sets of one of her South films and taking her out for lunch. Vicky loves home-cooked South Indian food and often drops in on the Mohanan house."