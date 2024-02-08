Vicky Kaushal injured while shooting intense action sequence on Chhava set

Vicky Kaushal sustained injuries while shooting for a stunt sequence in the upcoming film.

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly injured himself on the set of his next film, Chhava. The actor was spotted wearing an arm sling, leading to concerns among fans.

According to media reports, Vicky sustained injuries while shooting for a stunt sequence in the upcoming film. A video shared by a paparazzi account showed Vicky Kaushal at his residence wearing a casual outfit with an arm sling, sparking widespread concern about his health.

Reports suggest that the injury occurred during the filming of an intense action sequence for 'Chhava.' intense action sequence on Chhava set. It is believed that the actor will now be resting and taking care of his hand for the next couple of weeks before resuming the shoot.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with others and released in theatres on December 1.

Despite it’s clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, the film managed to win the hearts of the audience and went on to be a commercial success. The film collected Rs 130 crore worldwide. The film is now scheduled to be released on an OTT platform, giving the audience comfort to watch from their home. The film will stream on Zee5 from January 26.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar felt that making Sam Bahadur had been a life-changing experience for her. She called the film a blessing and stated, "The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it. From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication. I firmly believe that ideals and role models are timeless, and if someone has lived a life of truth, righteousness, and integrity, that can never go out of style or time."