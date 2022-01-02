Search icon
Vicky Kaushal in trouble, resident from Indore files complaint against him- Read why

An Indore resident has lodged a police complaint against Vicky Kaushal for the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle illegally in a movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal landed into trouble as a resident from Indore filed a complaint against the actor for using his number plate in a film, without seking his permission.   

According to ANI, an Indore resident has lodged a police complaint against the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle illegally in a movie sequence by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal saying that it is of his vehicle. In the movie, actor Vicky Kaushal is seen riding the motorcycle with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan seated behind him. 

Check out Vicky shooting his next with Sara Ali Khan

Speaking to ANI, Jai Singh Yadav, Indore resident and complainant said, "The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don`t know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can`t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter. "Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore`s Banganga area said, "We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them."

Check out ANI's post

On Saturday, after celebrating the new year with his wife, he was spotted at Mumbai airport. Katrina came to see off her husband, she was seen kissing him and hugging him in the car. This year, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Mera Naam' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the film will release on June 10. 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

