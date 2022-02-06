Vicky Kaushal in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for Shah Rukh Khan's next film

Popular director Rajkumar Hirani will start shooting with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for their next film in Mumbai from March. They will be shooting in the film city where pre-production has been started already. After completing a major scene here, the cast will go to London and Budapest for filming.

Meanwhile, it is being said that makers are in talks with Vicky Kaushal in order to cast him for a major and important role. As per PinkVilla, Rajkumar Hirani has contacted Vicky for a very special role in the film. Their source said, be it Jimmy Shergill in 'Munnabhai' franchise, Sanjay Dutt-Sushant Singh Rajput in 'PK' or Vicky Kaushal in 'Sanju', the filmmaker had always special roles for known faces. Now, he is in contact with Vicky for such a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. There are other actors who are also being considered, but Vicky is the one who is in the forefront to bag this role.

The source stated that Vicky and Rajkumar came close on the sets of ‘Sanju’. Therefore, ‘it's obvious for the director to repeat the casting. They are working on dates and timelines at the moment. If everything ‘falls in place, the actor would officially come on board the project.’

Apart from Vicky, Taapsee may play the lead actress in the film.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal wrapped up his next with Sara Ali Khan. He dropped a still from the film and wrote alongside, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience.”

He mentioned, “Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!”