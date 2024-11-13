Vicky Kaushal shakes the internet with his new look as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the new film titled Mahavatar.

After the success of Stree 2, film producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik are all set to raise the bar once again as they announce one of their magnum opus, Mahavatar, which will feature Vicky Kaushal essaying the legendary warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026. Following the immense success of their previous collaboration Stree 2, Vijan and Kaushik have teamed up once more for a highly anticipated project that delves into the ancient mythology of India.

Mahavatar will bring to life the story of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, one of the seven immortal figures in Hindu lore, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in what promises to be a career-defining role. The announcement of Mahavatar comes on the heels of Vicky Kaushal's success in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and his upcoming project Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj.

The first look for Mahavatar was released on November 13, with a striking poster that showcases Vicky Kaushal in character.In his post, Kaushal wrote, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

Netizens couldn't get enough of Vicky Kaushal's fierce look. One of the users wrote, "Vicky Kaushal-the next big thing." Another comment read, "Rs 1000 crore loading." Another user wrote, "Goosebumps!! , thrilled at another level, excited and hyped... can’t wait for this." Another comment read, "Only person saving Bollywood. What a look."

The film's story revolves around the figure of Parashurama, one of the seven Chiranjeevi or immortal beings in Hindu mythology. Known for his wisdom, strength, and warrior spirit, Parashurama is revered as both a sage and a fierce protector of dharma (justice). In various mythological texts, including the Mahabharata and Ramayana, Parashurama is depicted as an avatar of Lord Vishnu, entrusted with the task of ridding the earth of corrupt rulers and upholding righteousness. Produced by Maddock Films, the script of the movie is written by Niren Bhatt. Mahavatar is all set to hit cinemas in Christmas 2026.

