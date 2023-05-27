Vicky Kaushal gets a hug from Salman Khan after getting 'bulldozed' by his security, fans joke 'Katrina ne call kiya...'

Salman Khan hugs Vicky Kaushal

Recently a video went viral on social media in which Salman Khan‘s security guard was seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside while he was trying to interact with him. The video made fans wonder how would Katrina react. Now, another video of Salman Khan hugging Vicky Kaushal went viral on social media and fans think Katrina might be the reason for it.

On Saturday, a Reddit user shared a video wherein Salman Khan can be seen hugging Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023. The user captioned the video, “Knew it from the start either a hug or a dance on naiyo lagda was coming. All that chaos over that viral video seems strange now. Pls ignore the song in the background.” Both Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen wearing a formal and stylish black pant suit af the function. The two shared a warm hug and also interacted with each other for a moment.

Reddit users joked that Katrina might have played a role in this hug. One of the comments read, “Kat ne complaint kari hogi ( Katrina might have complaint to him).” Another user wrote, “Kat must have called Salman and complained.” Another user commented, “Naiyoo lagda dil tere bina kat.” Another said, “Kat must have complained as she did from the sets of Namaste London.” While some were relieved that there is no problem between the two and commented, “That was genuine and warm.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also addressed the video that is going viral and said, “Kayi baar baatein badh jaati hain, us baare mein bahut unnecessary chatter hota hai (Sometimes things get blown away and there is unnecessary chatter around them). There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.” Another said, “Well i am glad he realized how horrible it looked when he ignored him the other day. I bet Katrina gave him a call right after asking him to apologise.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor has completed the shoot for the movie and promised a Diwali release.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helmed by Laxman Utekar. He will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan and the movie is going to release on June 2.

