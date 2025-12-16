Vicky Kaushal flashes his phone to Alia Bhatt at award night, her reaction convinces netizens 'he's showing baby Kaushal's pics'

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt attended the Filmfare OTT Awards, and their camaraderie over his phone went viral, convincing netizens that the Chhaava actor is showing his boy's photo to the actress.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt reunited at the Filmfare OTT Awards, and they grabbed eyeballs for their glamorous appearances and twinning in black outfits. The two actors were seated next to each other at the star-studded event, and their interaction went viral, adding to the buzz around their interaction.

From the widely circulated photos from the awards night, Vicky is seen wearing a sharp navy-blue tailored suit paired with a white dress shirt, a striped tie, and tinted rectangular sunglasses. Alia dressed in an elegant black sleeveless halter-neck gown, styled with minimal jewellery and a neat updo, keeping the focus on the clean, classy silhouette of her outfit.

Vicky Kaushal shows his phone to Alia Bhatt, her reaction says it all

In one of the photos, Vicky is seen holding his phone and showing it to Alia. The Raazi actress' expression of surprise, and her hands covering her mouth, have convinced fans that the actor was showing her a picture of his and Katrina Kaif’s newborn baby boy. Meanwhile, Vicky is also seen smiling from ear to ear, further fuelling the speculation.

Netizens' reactions to Vicky-Alia's viral moment

Several netizens took to Reddit and shared their thoughts about their candid moments. "Universal baby Dad rule: always show your baby photos to your coworkers," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "They both look so stunning, I wish they did a movie together again where Vicky doesn't die. I love their chemistry." One of the netizens wrote, "Vicky is probably showing baby Kaushal pics to Alia, this is so cute."

About Vicky-Katrina's baby boy

On November 7, 2025, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy. Announcing the news on social media, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal shared a joint statement that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.— 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.” As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared the announcement, Bollywood celebrities flooded the couple with congratulatory messages. In September, the couple had announced their pregnancy on social media, yet again through a joint post. In the Polaroid photo shared by the couple, Vicky was seen affectionately holding Katrina’s baby bump.