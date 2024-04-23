Vicky Kaushal's first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from Chhava set leaked, fans call him 'true chameleon'

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhava will release in cinemas on December 6 later this year. Vicky Kaushal's first look from the film was leaked on Tuesday.

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical drama Chhava is one of the most awaited Bollywood films in 2024. Vicky portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the film slated to hit theatres worldwide on December 6 later this year.

On Tuesday, April 23, a couple of photos from the sets of Chhava were leaked in which Vicky was seen with a long beard, moustache, and long hair tied up in a bun. The National Award-winning actor is seen wearing a beige-coloured sleeveless kurta and dhoti with a red cloth tied to his waist and rudraksha beads in his neck and wrists.

Vicky's first look from Chhava has gone viral on the internet with fans showering praises on the actor. One of his fans wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), "Getting into the skin of any character...he is a true chameleon", while another wrote, "Dedication of Vicky Kaushal is unmatchable. The efforts that Vicky puts in bringing the character to life blows my mind everytime. Waiting to see our beloved Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on big screens."

Getting into the skin of any character..he is a true chameleon #VickyKaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj #Chhaava in cinemas on 6th Dec pic.twitter.com/5VL1IOms1e — VK (@VickySupremacy) April 23, 2024

The biopic period drama is being directed by Laxman Utekar. Chhava will be the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after the 2023 romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also starred Sara Ali Khan and became a sleeper hit last year. Laxman Utekar has also helmed Luka Chuppi and Mimi in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

