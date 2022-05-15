Vicky Kaushal drops photo with his college friends from ‘Batch 2005’

Credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

B-town couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are currently enjoying their vacation in New York, have been posting photos and videos on social media. The couple is also indulging themselves in other activities and making their vacation memorable.

Katrina had tried her hand at bowling and shared a glimpse of her weekend while Vicky also made time to catch up with his friends from college.

On Sunday, the Masaan actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo with his college mates where he can be seen posing with them. Along with the post, he wrote, "Batch 2005".

Vicky and Katrina went to Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant named Sona and shared a photograph where they can be seen smiling and posing with a member of the restaurant.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the spotlight since they started dating. The couple married on December 9 at The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, in a Hindu wedding ceremony. Now, Reports of the couple expecting their first baby have surfaced on the internet months after their wedding.

Vicky's representative responded to the pregnancy rumours by saying that they are false. According to a spokesperson for the actor's team, who talked to Hindustan Times, "This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Vicky shared a snapshot of the two of them on a pedestrian crossing, smiling widely to the left. Katrina wears a beige coat with blue jeans and a bright green top. Vicky is wearing blue pants, a white T-shirt, and a denim jacket with a cap.

Vicky's most recent film was Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. He's been filming a movie with Sara Ali Khan, directed by Laxman Utekar, recently. He also has the biopics of Sam Manekshaw and Govinda Naam Mera, both starring Meghna Gulzar. (With inputs from ANI)