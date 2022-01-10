Vicky Kaushal drives away Monday Blues by grooving to THIS superhit Tamil track

If you are having Monday blues, Vicky Kaushal has the best solution for you. The star actor, who has been in news since his marriage with actress Katrina Kaif in December 2021, posted a video on his Instagram handle on Monday 10 January in which he is seen dancing to a popular Tamil song.

The 'Sardar Udham' actor captioned the reel as "What monday blues? #setlife #bestlife" as he is seen grooving to the blockbuster Tamil track 'Rowdy Baby' in the video. We agree with the actor that dancing to such an upbeat, infectious song is the perfect solution to drive away your Monday blues.

Watch the video here

The original Tamil track is featured on actor Dhanush and Sai Pallavi and is from the 2018 action-comedy film 'Maari 2' released in 2018. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and sung by Dhanush himself and Dhee, the official video of the song has broken several YouTube records and is among the most-viewed Indian videos on the social media platform.

Vicky is currently in Indore shooting for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan and it seems that the video has been uploaded from his film sets from Madhya Pradesh city. The details of the film have been kept under wraps as of now, though it has been widely reported that the two are shooting for 'Luka Chuppi 2', the sequel of the romantic comedy of the same name that starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Apart from 'Luka Chuppi 2', Vicky also has a romantic comedy with Dharma Productions lined up for release in 2022. Titled 'Govinda Mera Naam', it stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', the biopic of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.