Vicky Kaushal dedicates this song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Katrina Kaif after latter praises his movie

Vicky Kaushal dedicates romantic song to Katrina Kaif from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal is currently seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was released in theatres on June 2. The actor has been busy promoting the film and recently also surprised fans during one of the shows. Actor’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif recently praised the actor’s movie and Vicky Kaushal dedicated a song in reply.

On Friday, Katrina Kaif took to his Instagram and shared the poster of her husband Vicky Kaushal’s movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke praising the movie, the actress wrote, “In cinemas Now, Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart.”

Reacting to her wife’s praise, Vicky Kaushal re-shared the story on Instagram and dedicated her a romantic song from his movie. The actor dedicated Tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chahiye song from his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with heart and kiss emoji.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The movie also stars Inaamulhaq, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, and Sushmita Mukherjee in key roles. The movie shows the story of a middle-class couple Kappu and Saumya who in a bid of buying a house, plans to get divorced so that Saumya can have it for cheap under a government scheme but it all comes crashing down to their head after their families get to know about their fake-real divorce. Release on June 2, the movie opened to a positive response from the audience and is said to be Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest opener after URI.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled for a festive release this Diwali. The spy thriller also has Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Other than this, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is scheduled to release in December.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur wherein he will be seen essaying the role of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The biopic also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Neeraj Kabi in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1.

Read Watch: Vicky Kaushal fulfils ‘Dilli walo ki request’ as he grooves to Obsessed at Zara Hatke Zara Backe promotions