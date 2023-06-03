Search icon
Vicky Kaushal dedicates this song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Katrina Kaif after latter praises his movie

Vicky Kaushal dedicates a song to his wife Katrina Kaif from his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal is currently seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was released in theatres on June 2. The actor has been busy promoting the film and recently also surprised fans during one of the shows. Actor’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif recently praised the actor’s movie and Vicky Kaushal dedicated a song in reply. 

On Friday, Katrina Kaif took to his Instagram and shared the poster of her husband Vicky Kaushal’s movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke praising the movie, the actress wrote, “In cinemas Now, Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart.” 

Reacting to her wife’s praise, Vicky Kaushal re-shared the story on Instagram and dedicated her a romantic song from his movie. The actor dedicated Tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chahiye song from his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with heart and kiss emoji. 

b200b465-ba9d-483b-895c-c15a19ce8d9e

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The movie also stars Inaamulhaq, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, and Sushmita Mukherjee in key roles. The movie shows the story of a middle-class couple Kappu and Saumya who in a bid of buying a house, plans to get divorced so that Saumya can have it for cheap under a government scheme but it all comes crashing down to their head after their families get to know about their fake-real divorce. Release on June 2, the movie opened to a positive response from the audience and is said to be Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest opener after URI. 

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled for a festive release this Diwali. The spy thriller also has Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Other than this, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is scheduled to release in December. 

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur wherein he will be seen essaying the role of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The biopic also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Neeraj Kabi in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1.

