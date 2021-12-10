Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal BREAKS SILENCE on son's wedding with Katrina Kaif - WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now the newst couple of B'town and Vicky's father, action director Sham Kaushal, finally shared his happiness with the media. Watch the video. Sr. Kaushal was spotted in the Jaipur airport and when the paparazzi asked him about the grand wedding function. Vicky's father gracefully acknowledged the question, by joining his hands, and thanked God by saying, "Sab bhagvan ki daya se," (By God's grace).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage was the most-talked-about event of this month, and netizens went crazy when the duo shared their loveable moment on social media. Katrina and Vicky shared the images of their varmala, and phere on their insta seeking blessing from their admirers by saying, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The duo has received a warm welcome of blessing from fans and fraternity. From Hrithik Roshan to Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Vikrant Massey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Maliaka Arora, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others were in awe of the duo and blessed the couple. Hours after their wedding we saw the duo leaving from Jaipur in a helicopter to Sawai Madhopur has already gone viral on the net.

Katrina's sister and actress Isabelle Kaif welcomed Vicky into their family and addressed him a brother. She shared the picture with the caption, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever." On the other side, Vicky's little brother, Sunny Kaushal welcomed his Parjai ji on social media by stating, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a lavish yet intimate wedding attended by close family and friends.